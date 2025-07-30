Kurdistan urges Baghdad to release June salaries after fulfilling commitments

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday called on the Iraqi government to disburse public sector salaries for June, confirming it has completed all required procedures, including submitting a verified payroll list.

In a statement following its weekly cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG said the meeting focused on the status of salary payments for June and July 2025, based on the joint agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.

Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab explained that the payroll list and budget schedule for June had already been sent to Baghdad, placing the responsibility for disbursing the salaries with the federal Ministry of Finance.

The cabinet confirmed that the KRG will cover dues owed to producing companies from the volume of oil used internally in the Region. It also confirmed that the next export shipment is ready and will be handed over to Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for transport via the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Last week, the KRG’s Ministry of Finance and Economy confirmed the deposit of 974.813 billion Iraqi dinars (about $698.79 million) into its account at the Central Bank’s Erbil branch for May salaries, with disbursement procedures underway.

The salary transfers are part of the 2023–2025 Federal Budget Law, which obligates the KRG to deliver both oil and non-oil revenues to the federal treasury in exchange for monthly financial allocations. Oversight is provided by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit.

Despite the binding legal framework, implementation has repeatedly been disrupted by political disputes and mutual allegations of non-compliance.