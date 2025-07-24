Kurdistan receives federal funds for May salaries

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Finance and Economy confirmed Thursday it has received the federal funds necessary to pay public sector salaries for May.

In a statement, the ministry announced the deposit of 974.813 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $698.79 million) into its account at the Central Bank’s Erbil branch, with disbursement set to begin on Friday.

The payments are part of a binding agreement outlined in the 2023–2025 Federal Budget Law, which obligates the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to transfer oil and non-oil revenues to the federal treasury in exchange for monthly salary allocations. The process is overseen by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit.

Despite the legal framework, the arrangement has faced recurring delays and political friction, with both sides accusing the other of failing to meet obligations. However, recent financial talks between Baghdad and Erbil have eased the deadlock.