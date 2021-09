Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Transport and Communications in the Kurdistan Region intends to install new meteorological stations in Zakho administration.

The Minister, Ano Jawhar, visited Zakho today and met with the administration, Gohadar Sheikho.

After the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference in which the minister said, "we have several projects in Zakho administration, including regulating the work of transport trucks, activating the stickers system on taxis, and buses."

The minister indicated that the ministry will install meteorological stations in the area.