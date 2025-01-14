Kurdistan’s environment at risk: Illegal refineries, deforestation, and vehicle emissions demand urgent action

Shafaq News/ Maarouf Majid, head of the Environment Future Organization in Al-Sulaymaniyah, has raised alarms over pressing environmental challenges in the Kurdistan Region, urging “immediate” government intervention to address the root causes of ecological decline.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Majid identified three major environmental issues: illegal refineries, deforestation, and a surge in vehicle numbers. “These factors,” he noted, “are significantly degrading the region’s air quality, soil, and water resources.”

Majid revealed that the Kurdistan Region is home to over 2.4 million vehicles, contributing heavily to air pollution through harmful emissions. “Improving public transportation is a key solution to reduce the environmental impact of this growing fleet,” he emphasized.

In Erbil province alone, there are approximately 138 illegal refineries, which Majid described as causing “severe damage” to the Region’s natural resources. He called for “stringent government measures” to shut down these facilities and proposed seeking $200 million in compensation for the environmental harm they have caused.

The Region’s forests have also suffered significant deterioration, with nearly 50% of forested areas lost, according to Majid. He underscored the need for an ambitious “reforestation campaign” to mitigate the damage, suggesting a large-scale initiative to restore greenery and combat the effects of deforestation.

Majid pointed to the “proliferation” of over 7,000 residential power generators as another “major source of pollution.” These units, essential for addressing power shortages, contribute substantially to poor air quality and environmental degradation.

Concluding his remarks, Majid emphasized the importance of a comprehensive environmental strategy for the Kurdistan Region. He advocated for enhanced oversight, immediate policy reforms, and public campaigns to address the current challenges.

“A healthy environment ensures a sustainable and healthy future for coming generations,” he stated.

The Kurdistan Region faces increasing ecological pressures due to rapid urbanization, the rise in vehicle numbers, and illegal industrial activities. Coupled with deforestation and pollution from generators, these issues demand urgent attention from both governmental bodies and environmental organizations to safeguard the Region’s ecological future.