Unseen threat: Landmine kills hiker in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ A landmine explosion killed one man and injured another in northern Iraq, the Civil Defense Directorate revealed on Sunday.

“The blast occurred on Mount Qallersh (جبل قلەرش) in the Soran Independent Administration, as the two men were hiking,” Karwan Mirawdli, spokesperson for the directorate, told our Agency, confirming the device was an old landmine left from past conflicts.

Security forces have secured the area, he added.

The incident comes just days after the International Day for Mine Awareness on April 4. A recent report by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) estimated that landmine-contaminated zones in Iraq span an area equal to 300,000 football fields.