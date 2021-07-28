KRG decides to convert Zakho and Soran to independent counties 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, headed today, Wednesday, the weekly session of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the presence of his deputy, Qubad Talabani.

PM Barzani and DPM Talabani shed light upon the efforts of the government to reorganize the internal revenues of the Region to secure the salaries of the public servants and improve the services.

Minister of Health Saman Barzanji presented a report on the epidemiological situation in the region amid the surge of COVID-19 cases and the Ministry's measures to curb the rapid transmission of the virus.

Barzani praised the efforts of Kurdistan's Ministry of Health and Healthcare personnel and called on the international community to provide vaccines to the Region.

The Prime Minister proposed to convert Zakho and Soran to independent counties, indicating that this step will provide facilities to the citizens of those areas. The proposal was approved by the cabinet and the Ministry of Interior, and other relevant Ministries to commence the legal procedure to execute the Government's decision.

The Ministry of Interior submitted a bill to put an end to the phenomenon of unrestrained arms and offered a list of recommendations to address this issue.

The Government welcomed the outcomes of the fourth round of the Strategic Dialogue between Iraq and the U.S., deeming this step as vital to the Region.