Princess Basma: joint regional action is imperative for saving the environment-Exclusive

Shafaq News / No one can deny that she is not your average princess, with her burning passion for what she does without seeking titles or fame, traveling a long distance from her home country of Jordan to be present on a South Korean stage to defend our children's future.

From the first day of the "Building a green and healthy environment and a flexible future with forests" conference, it was clear that Princess Basma Bint Ali was well known among the audience, which included politicians, experts, researchers, and environmental activists from all over the world who had come intending to revive the planet's forests.

Princess Basma Bint Ali was among the few who took the stage on the spectacular opening day in Seoul to address the audience, and the rest of the world, wondering: "What is the most precious gift we can leave to our offspring more important than a healthy ecosystem?"

"We no longer have the luxury of time," she said to a rapt audience.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also took the stage to shake her hand and pose for photos with her.

Shafaq News Agency met the Jordanian Princess in Seoul, who was appointed goodwill ambassador to the Near East and North African countries by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) just a few days ago, giving her a stronger presence on this global platform with one main goal: to save forests from extinction, thus saving the land itself and those who live on it.

Princess Basma Bint Ali did not stumble into the world of forest rescue; rather, she came from a purely military background, having served in the Jordanian army for 12 years, rising to the rank of major and receiving numerous military medals between 1995 and 1998.

During her military service, she became interested in marine life, which she pursued until she became president of the Royal Society for the Protection of the Marine Environment and the Royal Botanic Garden of Jordan.

While speaking with Princess Basma Bint Ali, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent inquired about Iraqi issues that are undoubtedly on her mind, such as the recent disappearance of Sawa Lake, the drought that hit Mesopotamia, and the sandstorms that have occurred inexplicably in recent weeks.

Princess Basma emphasized the importance of cooperation and joint work, stating that no country is environmentally isolated from the others.

When asked about the basic needs of countries in the Near East and North Africa to deal with climate change, drought, and desertification in the short term, Princess Basma told Shafaq News Agency that the most important thing in the short term is for decision-makers in governments and elsewhere to take the issue of the environment and climate change very seriously.

She also referred to the Khamsin wind of dust, "In our countries, we feel the impact of climate change, from water scarcity or dust waves, which is a frightening indicator."

"Decision-makers must step in and change regulations to aid in climate change adaptation, as well as financially and technically assisting other civil societies and institutions in establishing projects for the sustainability and restoration of (natural) habitats in our regions, not just in each country alone, but at the regional level, which is critical."

"We cannot say that our region is different. The only distinction is that we are severely impacted by climate change," she said, stressing the importance of establishing projects to restore and sustain forests and habitats, as well as deal with overgrazing through regional projects to restore pastoral habitats.

Princess Basma also called for implementing afforestation projects to be, on the one hand, forested and, on the other hand, productive for the benefit of communities.

Princess Basma stated that there is a real opportunity to establish a project at the regional level, where the methods and enthusiasm of associations and civil society exist. "We must unite our efforts and develop a single project that simulates all of the issues we face and apply them on the ground. This may change the situation we are going through for the benefit of future generations."

"Climate change is already here, and we are suffering from it," she said during her mission as FAO Goodwill Ambassador for the Near East and North African countries, "We are one region that must step up our efforts. No country can do anything alone. We must cooperate with one goal in mind."

"The goal is the future generation. How are we going to inherit a toxic environment for generations to come? It is our duty, and this is their right."

"We have a responsibility to provide a safe environment, as well as food security for generations to come. It is time to collaborate and take this issue seriously."

"May God bless our youth. They are our future and hope, and I am extremely proud of them. They are very innovative, passionate, capable of change, and we rely on them because they see the world from a different perspective. They will lead us into a secure future."

"I hope that the phenomenon of young people's ambition to leave to other countries would stop and that they will remain in their own homelands, which will carry them and support them in the future.