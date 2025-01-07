Mosul Municipality rejects forest violations, boosts reforestation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Director of Mosul Municipality, Abdul Sattar Al-Habbo, denied any violations against the Mosul forests, affirming that efforts to protect them are ongoing alongside reforestation campaigns.

Al-Habbo told Shafaq News, "There is no activity involving tree-cutting in Mosul's forest or leasing its lands," emphasizing that the forest will neither be leased nor invested under any circumstances.

He explained that this year will witness the completion of planting 25,000 trees in the northern forest and 14,000 in the southern forest, adding that "even lands under the authority of other governmental entities, such as the Ministry of Education, will not be permitted for leasing."

Al-Habboo also noted the continuation of judicial orders for the removal of violations, including the demolition of buildings constructed on sidewalks.

This statement follows warnings from environmental activist Anas Al-Taie about the risks of illegal exploitation of the forests, including attempts to propose the main forest road for investment.

For his part, MP Mohammed Nouri Al-Abed Rabbo responded by stressing the need to protect the forest from any unlawful investment, declaring it a "red line."

Mosul’s forests, known as the city’s “lungs,” have suffered severe degradation due to neglect, urban encroachment, fires, and damage from the war with ISIS.

Over 150,000 trees have been lost since Mosul’s liberation in 2017, leaving approximately 70,000 trees, including eucalyptus, sycamore, and pine. Wildlife such as parrots and migratory birds has largely disappeared.