Kurdistan’s President discusses government formation and Syrian developments with Russian Ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Elbrus Kutrashev, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides exchanged views on the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, political party discussions on forming a new government, and the first session of the Kurdistan Parliament, which took place today.

The current situation in Syria and its regional ramifications were another key topic of the meeting.

President Barzani and Ambassador Kutrashev stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in various sectors.

The Russian Consul General to the Kurdistan Region also attended the meeting.