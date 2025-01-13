Kurdistan’s President Barzani with Iraq's Al-Nasr Head: Resolving national issues on the table

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and head of Iraq's Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the Region to resolve outstanding issues.

As part of his ongoing visit to Baghdad, Barzani met with al-Abadi to discuss ways to enhance collaboration between Erbil and Baghdad. Both leaders emphasized the need for "joint action to resolve national issues in a manner that ensures the stability of the country and the rights of all its components," according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

“Both sides discussed the latest regional developments and their implications, along with other matters,” it added.

Notably, Barzani's visit to the Iraqi capital is his second in less than a year, with the last one in April 2024. During his current visit, he met with Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition; Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani; Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed; and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.