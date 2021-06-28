Kurdistan's Parliament extends the legislative term

Shafaq News/ The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region extended the legislative term for an additional month to pass "vital" laws. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that 65 out of 111 MP voted in favor of the extension decision in today's session. The Parliament Presidium proposed earlier extending the legislative term to pass a group of bills deemed vital, particularly the Regional Budget for 2021.

