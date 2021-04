Shafaq News/ The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region approved today, Wednesday, the Protection of Cultural Objects Act.

The rapporteur of the parliamentary committee for Heritage and Municipalities, Luqman Wardi, said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "After thorough discussions, the members of the Kurdistan Parliament approved the management and Protection of Cultural Objects Act by 74 votes."

Wardi laid emphasis on the vitality of the act, "it will maintain a wide margin for parties concerned with cultural objects, as the region nests many archeological sites."