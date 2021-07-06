Kurdistan’s Parliament adjourned amid muddling

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, adjourned today’s session devoted to the second reading of the act for titling communal land amid a muddle started by opposition MPs.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said, “after the completion of the reading, when the legal committee began putting the items of the act for voting, some opposition MPs started a muddle, which prompted the Parliament Speaker to adjourn the session.”

In a press conference held after the session, spokesperson of the New Generation Bloc, Kawa Abdul Qader, said, “we do not want for the Parliament to be occupied with marginal issues.”

“We demanded, more than once, deliberating the public servants’ salary cuts and the difficult living conditions of the citizens. However, the Parliament Presidium refused,” he said.