Kurdistan’s PM discusses constitutional rights and financial entitlements with U.S. Senate delegation

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with a distinguished delegation representing the U.S. Senate alongside the U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad.

The meeting aimed at fostering the bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States while delving into Iraq's latest developments.

Emphatically underlined was

the two sides highlighted the paramount importance of upholding constitutional prerogatives and ensuring the financial entitlements rightfully due to the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani welcomed a delegation from the U.S. Senate, a cohort comprised notably of Senators Ted Budd and Joni Ernst. The high-level discourse, graced by the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowsky, and Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Mark Stroh, was laser-focused on fortifying bilateral ties, navigating the recent Iraqi developments, and emphasized the pivotal imperative of safeguarding constitutional rights and financial allocations for the Region.

Echoing a resounding affirmation, the statement elucidated the unequivocal support of the U.S. Senate delegation towards bolstering the security and stability within the Region.

Prime Minister Barzani, in a gesture of gratitude, extended appreciation to the United States for its unwavering solidarity, particularly in fortifying the ranks of the Peshmerga forces.

He emphasized resolving inter-jurisdictional matters between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government in adherence to constitutional mandates and bilateral accords, all while stressing the constitutional sovereignty of the Region.

An additional focal point of the dialogue was impending Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

The paramount importance of transparent elections, unassailable fairness, inclusive participation of all political stakeholders, and the protection of the rights of all components was unequivocally emphasized as well.