Kurdistan PM meets with US Senate Armed Services Committee members in Washington

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani engaged in discussions with the US Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed, and committee ranking member Senator Roger Wicker.

According to Barzani's office, the two sides highlighted the "mutual commitment to preserving security and stability in the Kurdistan Region," emphasizing ongoing support for Peshmerga forces by the United States and the Global Coalition.

Expressing gratitude for Washington's assistance and support, Prime Minister Barzani stressed the necessity of "upholding the constitutional and federal standing of the Region."

In turn, Reed appreciated the "struggles and sacrifices of the Peshmerga and the people of Kurdistan," reinforcing the importance of continued collaboration.

Prime Minister Barzani convened with representatives from various American policy and research centers institutions in Washington in a separate session.

The Prime Minister provided updates on the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader region.

Emphasizing Iraq's federal structure, the Prime Minister stressed "the importance of adhering to constitutional principles, democracy, and federalism in dealing with the Kurdistan Region." outlining the "significant sacrifices made by the people of Kurdistan to secure their legitimate and constitutional rights."

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region's desire to address contentious issues with the Iraqi government based on constitutional provisions.

In addition, he emphasized the crucial need to secure financial dues and the Region's share through official and constitutional channels, including resuming oil exports to "safeguard Kurdistan's security and stability."

In a broader context, the Kurdish top official addressed the situation in Kurdistan's regions outside the administrative purview, affirming the importance of normalizing conditions in these areas by implementing Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution and the Sinjar Agreement.

Barzani arrived in Washington on Sunday following an official invitation to visit the United States.

During his visit, Barzani is leading a high-level government team and has arranged multiple talks with American officials, including Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to discuss improving bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.