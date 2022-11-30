Kurdistan's PM and Kuwait's ambassador discus commercial ties

Shafaq News/ Kuwait's new ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdallah Faraj, reiterated his country's commitment to bolstering its ties with the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Faraj's remarks came during a meeting with Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the region's capital city, Erbil, on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed the bilateral ties between Kuwait and the Kurdistan region and cooperation prospects between the two governments.

The diplomat commended the progress and prosperity thr region has achieved, expressing readiness to bolster economic and commercial relations with the Kurdistan region.