Kurdistan's Minister of Natural resources to clarify the reasons for the high fuel prices in the Parliament

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-15T16:56:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The Energy and Natural Resources Committee of the Kurdistan Parliament called today on the Minister of Natural Resources to clarify the causes of the fuel high prices in the region.

 A statement by the Kurdistan Parliament said, "The Parliamentary Energy and Natural Resources Committee, held a meeting supervised by the Chairman of the Committee, Ali Hama Salih, in which it decided to invite the Minister of Natural Resources in the regional government to get a clarification from him regarding the rise in gasoline prices."

 The statement added that the meeting reviewed the increase in electric power prices and their impact on industrial projects, noting that the attendees discussed many opinions and observations in this regard.

 For his part, the governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, attributed the rise in gasoline prices in the Kurdistan Region to several reasons, including the high exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar.

Abu Bakr said that due to the high exchange rate of the dollar, the oil increasing prices, and the fees imposed by the Ministry of Natural Resources at border crossings on imported fuel, led to a rise in its prices.

