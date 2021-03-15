Report

Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister calls the Kurdish leaders to “uniting the ranks”

Date: 2021-03-15T19:20:08+0000
Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister calls the Kurdish leaders to “uniting the ranks”

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, called on Monday the leaders of the Kurdish political parties to honor the commemoration of the Anfal operations and the victims of Kurdistan by "uniting the ranks" to start a new phase of conflict-free political work.

"Our annual Kurdish calendar is full of painful memories, in the month of March, and indeed every year, and all we do is issuing statements of condemnation... Didn't all these sacrifices and blood are enough to wake up for the national issues?" Talabani, the leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, tweeted

He continued that tomorrow is the anniversary of Halabja Genocide, so “let us announce the 14th of April, a day of remembrance of all the victims of Kurdistan, Halabja, Anfal, Sinjar, Barzanis, Feylis, and all the martyrs on the way to the liberation of Kurdistan.”

