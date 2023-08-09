Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Unit announces death of PKK commander in Turkish airstrike

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Unit in the Kurdistan region on Wednesday reported the death of a security official from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a Turkish airstrike targeting the Dukan area in Sulaymaniyah.

"A Turkish drone targeted at 13:00 a vehicle affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party near the village of Gulala in the Mawat district of Sulaymaniyah, resulting in the death of the party’s intelligence official and injuring two other members," an official statement said.

"Another Turkish drone targeted at 15:30 another PKK vehicle in the village of Qalat in the Khalkan area in the Sulaymaniyah governorate, leading to the death of a PKK member and injuring two others."

Earlier on Wednesday, a Turkish military drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the outskirts of Sulaymaniyah, injuring two civilians.

Serwan Sirhad Khalifa, the administrator of Dukan district, told Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent that "an unmanned aerial vehicle," targeted a civilian "Jeep" transporting civilians on the road connecting the Dukan district with the Khalkan area in the village of "Qalat."

He added that one of the injured persons is Halabja-born, and the other is a Syrian Kurd.