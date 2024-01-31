Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency refutes reports claiming Erbil Airport is under fire
2024-01-31T12:26:01+00:00
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency on Wednesday denied reports claiming that the Erbil International Airport has been targeted with an explosive-laden drone.
A press release by the agency lashed out at "the media outlets wishing to see thr city of Erbil being attacked" and repeatedly reported similar attacks.
The agency said that these reports are baseless and assured that no such attack have taken place.