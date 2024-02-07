Kurdistan's PM to Turkey's PM: the region will never be a threat

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday assured Turkey's Defense Minister Yasar Guler that the semi-autonomous region will not be a threat to neighboring countries.

A readout by Barzani's office said that he met the Turkish minister in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, for talks on the bilateral ties between their respective governments and prospects of expanded cooperation in a bid to achieve stability and security in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the Middle East.

The diplomat said extended condolences to the families of the victims who were killed in the "unjustified attack" on Erbil last month.

Prime Minister Barzani said that the Kurdistan region will always remain a catalyst for stability and will be a threat to neighboring countries.