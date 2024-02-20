Kurdistan's presidency, government express readiness to hold parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The presidency and government of Iraq's Kurdistan region on Tuesday expressed "full readiness" to hold the parliamentary elections in the region.

This came in an official statement by the region's presidency following a meeting with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and representatives from the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

The meeting, according to the statement, discussed preparations for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections and both sides expressed "full readiness to facilitate and assist in making the process transparent and professional."

The statement added that IHEC representatives shed light on the pre-election technical procedures and the timetable for their completion. For his part, the UNAMI representative said the UN body could offer assistance to make the electoral process a success.

In August, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree calling for the holding of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament elections on February 25, 2024.