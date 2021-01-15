Kurdistan region's net oil export revenues surpass one Billion dollars in 9 months

Shafaq News / The Regional Council for Oil and Gas Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that more than three billion dollars were the revenues of selling crude oil during nine months of last year.

This came according to a report issued by Deloitte company, which contained verified statistics covering the region's exports of oil, its consumption, and revenues for the period from January 1, 2020, until September 30, 2020.

According to statistics, the region's exports during those months amounted to 124 million, 798 thousand, and 921 barrels of crude oil.

Furthermore, the Kurdistan Region achieved three billion financial revenues, 176 million, 136 thousand, and $ 721 from oil sales.

After deducting the financial dues of oil companies operating in the region, the Kurdistan government's net oil export revenues are one billion, 831 million, 781 thousand, and 964 US dollars.