Kurdistan oil export crisis: No payment agreement in sight

Shafaq News/ Negotiations to resume Kurdish oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline have stalled, two sources confirmed on Friday.

The discussions, which began in late February, have yet to resolve the nearly two-year halt in crude flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region to Turkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

Oil companies involved in the talks are unwilling to resume shipments without clear assurances from Baghdad.

Apicorp, a consortium of eight firms operating in Kurdistan, has stressed that exports will not restart unless the federal government guarantees the continuation of existing contracts and ensures payment for both past and future deliveries.

Meanwhile, pressure from Washington on Iraq to restore the flow of oil continues, as part of a broader effort to curb Iranian crude exports.

Last month, the US administration warned Iraq that failure to restart the shipments could result in sanctions.