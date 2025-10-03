Kurdistan oil exports stopped as Ceyhan hits capacity

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to Turkiye were temporarily halted on Friday after storage tanks at the Ceyhan terminal reached full capacity, a source at the Iraqi-run North Oil Company confirmed to Shafaq News.

Exports will resume once oil stored in Ceyhan is sold and cleared, the source noted, stressing the halt was unrelated to politics or technical faults, and that companies and the Kurdistan Regional Government are working with Turkiye on an early restart.

Oil analyst Ali Hassan said the halt was a temporary, routine pause but warned it could briefly weigh on revenues before exports return to normal.

Ceyhan—the Kurdistan Region’s primary export route to global markets—reopened to Kurdish crude on September 27 after more than two years of suspension, under a tripartite agreement between Iraq’s Oil Ministry, the Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources, and international operators. The deal placed the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) in charge of managing shipments, which currently average 190,000 barrels per day.

