Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region recorded 569 complaints of violence against men, 57 suicides, and 25 killings linked to family disputes between January 1 and November 1, 2026, Kurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) Secretary Burhan Ali told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

“These figures are a worrying sign of rising violence and family disputes compared with previous years,” Ali warned, linking the trend to financial hardship, unemployment, and political instability that have strained family relationships and fueled domestic conflicts, particularly in households struggling to meet basic needs. He called for addressing the economic and social pressures behind the violence and strengthening family stability.

In 2025, the Kurdistan Region registered 611 cases of violence against men, up 14% from 2024, according to figures the KMU previously released.

Read more: Fearing social stigma, Iraqi men suffer domestic violence in silence