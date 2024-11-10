KMU: Domestic violence cases against men drop in Kurdistan, family-related homicides rise

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) reported a decrease in domestic violence cases against men in the Kurdistan Region in the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period last year, despite an uptick in family-related homicides.

Burhan Ali Faraj, the union’s secretary, told Shafaq News Agency that this decline in domestic violence “reflects a growing awareness and willingness to report such incidents.”

“From January to September 2024, we recorded 409 cases of domestic violence against men in Kurdistan, down from 470 cases during the same period last year,” Faraj said.

However, Faraj noted a surge in family-related homicides, with 13 men killed this year in connection with domestic disputes, up from six men last year.

On Friday, KMU also revealed that more than 120,000 divorce cases have been registered over the past 13 years in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), warning that the rising divorce rates threaten the "collapse" of society.

Faraj, told Shafaq News, "The Region has recorded 129,000 divorce cases between 2010 and 2023,” highlighting “significant challenges to family stability.”

“This situation puts the Kurdish family at risk of collapse, exposing society to growing challenges," he clarified.

Faraj also called for the amendment of the Iraqi Personal Status Law that seeks to address issues related to marriage, divorce, and child custody, “to reflect current social changes,” expressing his “strong opposition to child marriages.”

About KMU

Headquartered in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan Men’s Union operates as a civil society organization focused on men’s rights, providing legal and psychological support for men facing family issues.

The union also monitors the status of men in central and southern Iraq, where domestic violence rates against men reportedly remain higher than in Kurdistan.