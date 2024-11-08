Over 120,000 divorces in 13 years in KRI: KMU warns of “collapse,” cites polygamy as solution

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Men’s Union (KMU) revealed that more than 120,000 divorce cases have been registered over the past 13 years in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), warning that the rising divorce rates threaten the "collapse" of society.

The KMU's spokesperson, Burhan Ali Faraj, told Shafaq News, "The Region has recorded 129,000 divorce cases between 2010 and 2023,” highlighting “significant challenges to family stability.”

“This situation puts the Kurdish family at risk of collapse, exposing society to growing challenges," he clarified.

As for solutions, Faraj suggested that "polygamy could restore balance in families affected by divorce," while noting, "We neither oppose nor fully support polygamy, but we see it as necessary for Kurdish society under these circumstances."

He further emphasized the need to set the marriage age between 20 and 25 for women and between 25 and 30 for men, ensuring they have reached the necessary stages of growth and maturity.

Faraj also called for the amendment of the Iraqi Personal Status Law that seeks to address issues related to marriage, divorce, and child custody, “to reflect current social changes,” expressing his “strong opposition to child marriages.”

Regarding the women's "quota" system, Faraj expressed his opposition, saying, "I am against it because it unfairly discriminates against men…Women are present in all aspects of society, and quotas should be for minorities; women are not a minority."