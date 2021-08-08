Report

Kurdistan leaders condole the death of a national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-08T22:07:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Kurdistan Region condoled the death of the former chair of the International Union of the Soviet Federation's Kurds (FNDK), the national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan Kinyaze Ebrahim Mirzoyev.

A condolence cable sent by the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said that the deceased was a Kurdish figure, hailing his role in bolstering and unifying the Kurds in the Soviet Federation.

In a tweet on his personal account on the social media platform, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condoled the death of the late leader, offering condolences to his family and companions.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, extended solace to the family of the chair of the FNDK, "the late was a national figure and a prominent writer and intellectual who offered huge services to Kurdish culture, language, and literature."

