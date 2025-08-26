Kurdistan hosts 2nd international conference on genocide studies

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The second International Conference on Kurdish Genocide and its Reflections in Literature, Arts, Culture, and Media continued for a second day in al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday, drawing broad participation from researchers and intellectuals representing more than 12 countries.

Held under the patronage of the Kurdish Minister of Culture and Youth, Mohammad Said Ali, the event featured eight main panels with in-depth studies on the humanitarian and cultural dimensions of the Kurdish genocide.

Conference spokesperson Nameq Hawrami told Shafaq News that the sessions included contributions in five languages—Arabic, Kurdish, Persian, Turkish, and English—giving the conference “a truly international character that helps amplify its message worldwide.”

He added that the aim is to document the crimes committed against the Kurdish people, expand academic research on the genocide, and strengthen global awareness of the tragedy.

The closing session later today will honor four prominent authors and researchers who have made significant contributions to the study and documentation of the Kurdish genocide, including a well-known Kurdish writer.