Kurdistan to mark Barzani Genocide anniversary on Thursday

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region is preparing to commemorate the anniversary of the Anfal campaign and the mass killing of Barzanis on Thursday.

A major ceremony will be held in Barzan, home to a memorial and mass grave that hosts annual observances for families to honor the victims. The event will be attended by Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, senior officials from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as foreign diplomats, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

On July 31, 1983, Iraq’s former regime under Saddam Hussein carried out a campaign of mass killings against the Barzani population, executing more than 8,000 men and boys of various ages and forcibly displacing women from their homes.

Since 2003, the remains of many victims exhumed from mass graves in southern Iraq’s deserts have been returned to Kurdistan. In July 2022, the Kurdish authorities returned the remains of 100 Barzani victims from the Samawah desert in an official ceremony.