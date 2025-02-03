Iraqi officials praise Budget Law amendment in Erbil conference

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Deputy Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah participated in the "Empowering Women in Political Leadership: Reality and Ambition" conference held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a speech, Abdullah praised the approval of the first amendment to the country’s general budget law, as oil will be sold through SOMO, and its revenues will be returned to the federal government.

Abdullah also pointed out that Kurdistan Region employees have not received salaries for over two months, noting that “the vote is a major step forward and a part of ongoing efforts by both governments to resolve issues.”

For her part, Kurdish Patriotic Union (PUK) leader Ala Talabani remarked, "Sometimes, some laws serve certain parties for electoral purposes, but today, the budget law amendment is in the service of the citizen and the state."

Talabani added, "Passing such laws in parliament contributes to stability and fosters satisfaction and unity within the Iraqi society."