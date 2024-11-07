Kurdistan delegation attends British King’s birthday celebration in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Region Presidency participated in a celebration on Thursday, hosted by the British Consulate General in Erbil, in honor of the British King’s birthday.

The delegation included Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region, Nouri Osman, Head of the President’s Office, along with other officials and presidential advisors. During the event, Hariri and the delegation extended their congratulations to British Consul General Andrew Beasley, wishing continued success and prosperity.

In response, Consul General Beasley expressed gratitude to the delegation for their participation, emphasizing the “strong friendship and solid ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.”