Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan can be a major exporter of food products, DPM says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-07T10:15:46+0000
Kurdistan can be a major exporter of food products, DPM says 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region can serve as a major supplier of food products to its neighbors, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani said on Thursday.

Talabani's remarks came during a meeting with Greek National Security Advisor, Thanos Dokos, on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece.

A readout issued by his office said that Talabani discussed with Dokos a spectrum of "crucial" issues of mutual interest, including terrorism and food security.

Talabani said that Kurdistan have the capacity to be the region's "food basket", welcoming foreign investments in the region's agricultural sector.

The meeting discussed the ties between Greece and the Kurdistan Region, the statement said, laying emphasis on the need to boost cooperation prospects between the two countries.

related

Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister calls the Kurdish leaders to “uniting the ranks”

Date: 2021-03-15 19:20:08
Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister calls the Kurdish leaders to “uniting the ranks”

Negotiation with Baghdad was a good experience to solve all the outstanding problems, Talabani

Date: 2021-04-07 19:04:12
Negotiation with Baghdad was a good experience to solve all the outstanding problems, Talabani

KRG Deputy Prime Minister meets the German Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-18 18:05:18
KRG Deputy Prime Minister meets the German Consul General in Erbil

Kurdistan delegation returns to Erbil after fruitful discussions with Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-09 18:30:59
Kurdistan delegation returns to Erbil after fruitful discussions with Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister discusses the financial file with Deputy PM Talabani

Date: 2021-06-02 18:48:16
Iraq’s Prime Minister discusses the financial file with Deputy PM Talabani

Talabani reveals a plan to establish an e-government system in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-11-20 11:05:25
Talabani reveals a plan to establish an e-government system in Kurdistan region

Qubad Talabani hints at a close agreement over the implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget

Date: 2021-06-03 06:06:14
Qubad Talabani hints at a close agreement over the implementation of the 2021 Federal Budget

Talabani visits the "cursed cemetery"

Date: 2020-11-25 14:17:03
Talabani visits the "cursed cemetery"