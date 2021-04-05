Kurdistan authorities call on the UAE to invest in the region

Shafaq News / The Investment Authority in the Kurdistan Region called on Emirati companies to invest in four sectors, especially in the energy and agricultural sectors.

This came during a televised meeting between the president of the region's investment commission, Muhammad Shukri, the head of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Hilal al-Muhairi, and the Emirati consul in the region, Ahmed Al Dhaheri.

Shukri told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed how to encourage Emirati companies to invest in the region and fields of work, adding that the region is ready for investments in land, natural resources, raw materials and human resources with good experience.

"We have many opportunities, and we invite Emirati companies to invest in the petrochemicals, tourism, and industry sectors," Shukri added, noting, "the Kurdistan Region is in dire need of investment in the agriculture sector."

Shukri said that the head of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Emirati Consul in Erbil expressed their willingness to invite Emirati investors to come to the region.