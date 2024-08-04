Kurdistan Region: over 300 violence complaints against men in 2024
Shafaq News/ More than 300 complaints of violence against men have been
filed in the Iraqi Kurdistan since the beginning of 2024, the Kurdistan Men's
Union (KMU) said Saturday.
Burhan Ali Faraj, the Union's head, told Shafaq News Agency that the
committee responsible for reviewing and recording violence complaints against
men documented 61 complaints in June, along with three suicides and four
murders. From Dec. 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, Kurdistan recorded 342 cases of
violence, including 31 suicides and 11 murders due to family disputes.
"These figures have not decreased compared to previous years."
Faraj considered the financial and economic crisis is a primary factor
in worsening family problems, with men legally responsible for providing
financial needs. He also pointed to interference from the wife's relatives, the
impact of social media on family members, weak law enforcement, and declining
judicial authority as contributing factors.
Faraj urged civil society organizations, media centers, and cultural
institutions to investigate the underlying reasons and present them to the
government as proposals for appropriate solutions.
"Kurdistan Men's Union is the only entity in the Region addressing
gender issues, with its statistics recognized by government institutions both
within and outside the Region. However, the government lacks an effective
program to combat family problems, particularly on the financial and economic
front, heightening concerns over the absence of sufficient solutions."
Faraj noted.