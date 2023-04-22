Kurdistan Region of Iraq anticipates record tourism numbers in 2023

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Kurdistan Region is known for its natural beauty, rich culture, and historic landmarks.

The Kurdistan Region Tourism Authority recently announced that it expects over seven million tourists to visit the Region's cities this year.

To cater to the expected influx of tourists, the Authority has made preparations for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, traditionally a busy time for tourism in the Region, where visitors can expect a range of activities and events, including cultural festivals, music concerts, and outdoor adventures.

During the first quarter of 2023, more than two million local and foreign tourists arrived in the Region. The Authority said.

It is worth noting that one of the factors contributing to the rise in tourism is the improved security situation in the Region, which has been stable for several years.

The regional government has also invested heavily in the tourism industry, building new hotels, resorts, and tourist attractions.

Tourists visiting the Kurdistan Region can explore its natural wonders, such as the Zagros Mountains' landscapes and the picturesque shores of Lake Dukan. Visitors can also delve into the Region's rich cultural heritage, which includes traditional Kurdish cuisine, music, and dance.

There are also several historic landmarks to visit, including the ancient city of Erbil, which is believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Other must-see destinations include the Citadel of Salahaddin, the Rawanduz Canyon, and the Lalish Temple, the holiest site in the Yazidi religion.