Kurdistan Region, Iranian provinces forge cross-border economic deal

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, officials from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region and three Iranian provinces signed a comprehensive trade agreement to expand economic ties and improve cross-border coordination.

According to a statement from Erbil province, the deal was finalized during the third joint forum in Sanandaj, where governors from Erbil, al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja met with their counterparts from Iran’s Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan provinces.

The agreement outlines steps to streamline customs procedures, enhance border management, and eliminate administrative barriers. Delegates emphasized the need to institutionalize economic relations and upgrade infrastructure to support sustained regional integration.

At a joint press conference, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw described the forum as “a solid step forward,” pointing to the creation of a joint framework designed to reinforce economic cooperation. He reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to deepening ties with neighboring Iranian provinces.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Iranian Kurdistan Province, Arash Zarei Tanli Lahouni, called the agreement “a turning point” in regional collaboration, citing shared economic interests and the momentum for lasting partnerships.