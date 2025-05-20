Iraqi Kurdistan Governors arrive in Iran to attend Sanandaj Forum

Shafaq News/ The governors of the four provinces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq arrived on Tuesday in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan Province, to participate in a regional cooperation forum.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency, the delegation includes Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abubakir, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar, and Halabja Governor Nuxsha Nasih.

The governors will take part in the Sanandaj Forum, held in coordination with local administrations from western Iranian provinces bordering the Kurdistan Region, including Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan (Urmia), and Kurdistan.

The two-day forum, running from May 20 to 21, aims to strengthen cross-border cooperation, foster regional ties, and promote trade and economic activity between the Kurdistan Region and neighboring Iranian provinces.