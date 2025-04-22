Kurdistan Press Day: PM Barzani pledges support for free and ethical press

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to media freedom, marking the 127th anniversary of Kurdish Journalism Day and the founding of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

In a statement celebrating the occasion, Barzani extended congratulations to all journalists in the Kurdistan Region, commemorating the publication of the first Kurdish newspaper, "Kurdistan" by the late Mir Miqdad Medhet Bedirkhan.

"On this special day, the Kurdistan Regional Government reiterates its dedication to upholding freedom of expression and journalistic work," Barzani said, stressing the importance of enabling media professionals to operate with responsibility in line with legal frameworks, ethical standards, and international norms—while avoiding defamation and inappropriate discourse.

"لە یادی ڕۆژی ڕۆژنامەگەريی کوردی و دەرچوونی یەکەم ژمارەی ڕۆژنامەی (کوردستان) لەلایەن میر میقداد میدحەت بەدرخان و ساڵیادی دامەزراندنی سەندیکای ڕۆژنامەنووسانی کوردستان، پیرۆزبایی لە گشت ڕۆژنامەنووسانی کوردستان دەکەم و هیوای سەرکەوتنیان بۆ دەخوازم"https://t.co/9qHDw6fAgY — Kurdistan Regional Government (@Kurdistan) April 22, 2025

PM Barzani also called on journalists to uphold the values of their profession by accurately informing the public and contributing to societal awareness. He encouraged the press to support the government’s reform initiatives by highlighting shortcomings and helping identify areas in need of improvement.