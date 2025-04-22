Kurdistan Press Day: Calls for legal reforms, journalist protection

Shafaq News/ On the Kurdish Journalism Day, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate renewed its calls for media law reforms and stronger protections for journalists, amid ongoing concerns about press freedom in the region.

In a statement marking the 127th anniversary of the first Kurdish newspaper, Kurdistan, and the 27th anniversary of the Syndicate’s founding, the union paid tribute to media professionals, particularly those killed or injured in the line of duty, and reaffirmed its commitment to defending journalists' rights.

Calls for Reforms The Syndicate called for modernizing the 2007 Press Law and other media legislation to ensure a healthy media environment, safeguard freedom of expression amid political conflicts, emphasizing the law's full implementation as “a major democratic achievement.”

The union advocated for the establishment of a specialized court for media-related cases in coordination with the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

It also announced the formation of a Women in Journalism Council to promote gender equality and support female journalists, aligning with broader efforts to modernize journalism and enhance social responsibility.

The Syndicate further underscored the need to protect the Kurdish language as a cultural identity, highlighting ongoing efforts to activate a journalist pension fund and amend labor laws to ensure better protections for media workers.

Criticisms Despite these efforts, the Syndicate highlighted continued challenges in Kurdistan's media landscape, including restricted access to information, discriminatory treatment of outlets, threats, arrests, equipment seizures, and denial of coverage.

It also criticized the Iraqi government for "clear discrimination" against journalists registered with the Kurdistan Syndicate, particularly in Kurdish areas outside the Region's administration, like Kirkuk, Mosul, Khanaqin, Diyala, and Baghdad.