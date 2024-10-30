Kurdistan President praises IHEC for successful parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, commended the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for the successful conduct of the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, attributing the achievement to the dedication of the commission and its collaboration with all stakeholders.

During a meeting with the commission's president and members, Barzani highlighted “the significant role played by the commission, as well as the support from the federal prime minister [Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani] and the Iraqi judiciary in facilitating the elections,” stressing that these elections are important for the Kurdistan Region “by all standards.”

“The success of the elections was a result of the commission's commitment, integrity, and cooperation with all relevant parties in the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani noted.

In response, the commission’s delegation congratulated Barzani and the Kurdistan Region on the election's success, praising “the entire process from the campaign to the voting day.”

Notably, this election marked the first time in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq that elections were held without any registered complaints involving fraud and vote manipulation.