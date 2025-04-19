Kurdistan President on Easter: opportunity to renew unity, tolerance
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended Easter greetings to Christian communities in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world.
In a statement, Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's long-standing tradition of cultural diversity and coexistence.
“Let us seize this celebration as an opportunity to renew our commitment to unity, harmony, and collective responsibility in working together for the prosperity and progress of our country,” he said.
هاتنهوهی جەژنی قیامەی حەزرەتی مەسیح (سڵاوی خودای لێ بێت)، به گهرمی و له دڵهوه لە هەموو هاووڵاتییانی مەسیحیمان له ههرێمی کوردستان و عێراق، ههروهها له تهواوی مهسیحییان له جیهان، پیرۆز دهکهم. هیوادارم جهژن خێر و خۆشی و ئاشتی و ئاسوودهیی بۆ تهواوی مرۆڤایهتی لهگه…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 19, 2025