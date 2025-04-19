Kurdistan President on Easter: opportunity to renew unity, tolerance

2025-04-19T18:41:13+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani extended Easter greetings to Christian communities in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world.

In a statement, Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's long-standing tradition of cultural diversity and coexistence.

“Let us seize this celebration as an opportunity to renew our commitment to unity, harmony, and collective responsibility in working together for the prosperity and progress of our country,” he said.

