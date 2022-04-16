Report

On Easter, President Barzani appreciates the role of Christians in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-16T18:24:49+0000
On Easter, President Barzani appreciates the role of Christians in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered his warmest wishes to Christians in the Kurdistan Region and around the world on Easter.

"I warmly and heartily congratulate all the Christian sisters and brothers in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the Feast of Easter, Resurrection of Christ (peace be upon him). I hope this celebration will bring happiness and calm, and humanity is overwhelmed with stability and peace, and everyone spends their feast and holiday enjoying safety." Barzani said in a statement,

He added, "On this occasion, we reaffirm the protection of the culture of coexistence, acceptance of the other, and tolerance among all the religious and national components of Kurdistan and Iraq, where a common history unites us."

"We appreciate our Christian sisters and brothers' representation, role, and place as an ancient and authentic component of the Kurdistan and Iraqi societies, with an active historic participation in protecting and developing the country," Barzani said.

"We hope that our upcoming celebrations and occasions will come under better conditions. We all work hand in hand with all our components… for a better present and future for our people and our country, and we hope for the future." The Kurdish President concluded.

