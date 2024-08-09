Kurdistan Presidency condemns attacks on religious beliefs

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region condemned any violation or belittlement of religious beliefs, emphasizing the importance of not generalizing the mistakes of an individual to all members of a community.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency responded to recent reactions, particularly on social media, regarding controversial comments made by an Yazidi figure. The statement firmly rejected any form of disrespect towards any ideology, belief, or religion, and stressed that such behavior is unacceptable and condemnable.

The statement further noted that “errors made by individuals should not be attributed to entire religious groups,” calling on everyone to uphold a culture of acceptance, tolerance, and coexistence. It also highlighted the importance of “preventing the spread of hate speech and denial.”

The Presidency reaffirmed that relevant authorities are responsible for legal accountability, asserting that “the Kurdistan Region remains a model for peaceful coexistence and brotherhood.” It condemned any attempts to create tension and disorder, underscoring that threats against citizens and religious or ethnic groups in Kurdistan are “unequivocally unacceptable.”