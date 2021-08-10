Report

Kurdistan Parliament to pass a bill on awarding medals and decorations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10T12:13:57+0000
Kurdistan Parliament to pass a bill on awarding medals and decorations

Ahafaq News/ The chief of staff at the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Fawzi Hariri, discussed on Tuesday introducing a bill on awarding "medals and badges" for those who made huge contributions to the Region. 

In a press conference held after the meeting, Hariri stated that a friendly dialogue took place to discuss the draft law on awarding medals and badges by the President of the Kurdistan Region, indicating that awarding medals is one of the legal articles related to the presidency of the region, which have not been implemented so far.

"We had a rich dialogue within Parliament about the bill. There were positive comments and opinions from members of Parliament in this regard," he added, "Soo, we will submit the bill to the Parliament for approval."

"After passing the bill, for the first, we will be able to award medals to fighters from the Peshmerga forces and those who offered sacrifices to our people."

