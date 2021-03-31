Kurdistan Parliament takes a disciplinary measure against the Head of the New Generation bloc
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-03-31T14:14:25+0000
Shafaq News/ The Presidium of the Kurdistan Region Parliament suspended the participation of the Head of the New Generation Movement bloc in the upcoming sessions.
The Region’s Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, said that after the "disrespectful" and "inappropriate" behavior of MP Kadhem Faruq, the Parliament decided to halt his participation in the upcoming sessions unless he apologizes publicly in the Parliament hall.
Faruq hurled his footwear at the Regional Parliament Presidium earlier today during the session before withdrawing from the session with his bloc.