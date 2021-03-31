Kurdistan Parliament takes a disciplinary measure against the Head of the New Generation bloc

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-31T14:14:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The Presidium of the Kurdistan Region Parliament suspended the participation of the Head of the New Generation Movement bloc in the upcoming sessions. The Region’s Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, said that after the "disrespectful" and "inappropriate" behavior of MP Kadhem Faruq, the Parliament decided to halt his participation in the upcoming sessions unless he apologizes publicly in the Parliament hall. Faruq hurled his footwear at the Regional Parliament Presidium earlier today during the session before withdrawing from the session with his bloc.

related

Kurdistan Parliament to discuss the approval of the fiscal deficit law in a session

Date: 2020-11-15 12:10:20

Kurdistan Parliament condemns two Iranian movies that "damage" Iranian-Kurdish relations

Date: 2021-01-27 08:26:05

A meeting between the Kurdish parties will be held "before it is too late", Kurdish MP says

Date: 2021-01-28 14:40:41

Kurdistan Parliament reschedules the special session dedicated to the salaries issue

Date: 2020-11-30 14:57:25

A Kurdish citizen files a lawsuit against Kurdistan Parliament

Date: 2021-01-31 09:50:25

Kurdistan Parliament introduces amendments to the region's tax code

Date: 2021-01-11 14:45:49

Kurdistan Parliament hopes the Iraqi Parliament approves the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-31 07:59:41

Two MPs of Gorran demand lifting immunity to appear before the court in Bashmaq case

Date: 2021-01-12 10:04:57