Kurdistan Parliament swears in the first lawmaker wearing a Niqab

Shafaq News/ Leyla Ali, a female member of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, made history on Wednesday as she took the oath in the Kurdistan parliament while wearing a niqab.

The occasion marks the first time a woman wearing a face veil had taken the oath since the establishment of the parliament.

The swearing-in ceremony was held specifically for new lawmakers who replaced resigning members of the Islamic Movement of Kurdistan.

Ali took the seat of Sarkhnar Ahmad, who resigned from the parliament, and took the oath in the presence of the parliament's speaker, fellow legislators, and media representatives.

The Islamic Movement of Kurdistan confirmed on Tuesday that its members had taken the constitutional oath as parliamentarians.