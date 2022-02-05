IMK renewed a second term to its current head

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Movement of Kurdistan (IMK) re-elected Sheikh Irfan Abdel Aziz on Saturday as its head for a second term.

The Movement held its 12th conference in Erbil, where 540 members participated in the voting process.

The Islamic Movement of Kurdistan is a Kurdish Islamist organization founded in 1987 by Sheik Uthman Abdul Aziz with significant Iranian help.

The IMK participated in Iraqi Kurdistan’s political process beginning in 1992. However, the IMK has not joined political alliances.