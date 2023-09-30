Kurdistan's Islamic Movement postpones conference amidst incomplete quorum

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Islamic Movement has decided to postpone its 13th conference, initially scheduled for Saturday in Sulaymaniyah, for 10 days due to the incomplete quorum of its members.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Federal Election Commission granted a ten-day extension to the movement for final preparations for their conference, following the lack quorum needed for holding it today.

The movement had intended to hold its foundational conference today, following a request from the Federal Election Commission after the commission had annulled the results of the movement's 12th conference due to disputes between two factions inside the movement.

Saad Kolby, a leading figure, told Shafaq News Agency that movement is adamant about holding its conference today, insisting on the participation of both factions and an additional 2,000 members, including those who had participated in the annual conference for the year 2016.

"In spite of the division, the involvement of both factions and other members in the conference was anticipated, demonstrating the commitment to unity and common goals," Kolby said.